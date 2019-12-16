Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie says ten bullets were removed from her head while two bullets were also removed somewhere close to her eyes during an alleged attack by assassins.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 15, 2019, while sharing an x-ray scan video after the alleged attack. According to her, surviving the attack was clearly God's plan.

"Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets were removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes, God alone deserves all the glory and honor. You are God all by your self, I am a child of Grace. Thank you, lord. Nothing in this world will ever make me ungrateful for all you’ve done in my life and family, The assassins kept on shooting for 30 minutes, No help from anywhere, No human came for our rescue Only God came for our Rescue #epaindem #protectmelord," she captioned the video.

It would be recalled that Angela Okorie had announced via her Instagram page a day ago that she was attacked by assassins. It is not clear who would want to take the actress's life and the reason behind it.

Angela Okorie has been in the news lately for all reasons aside from her acting career. A few weeks ago, she had called out reality TV star, Tacha for being an ungrateful being.

Angela Okorie vs Tacha...

The Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, where she dragged Tacha for being ungrateful. She went to call out the reality TV star for ignoring her and refusing to take her calls weeks after leaving the Big Brother House.

"This Right Here keeps me going. What Ever I do for people. I don't expect A pay-Back And that is why God Keeps blessing me But as a human being, I think I deserve Gratitude. Some people I helped like Tacha can't even say Thank you for giving her my platform To push her Brand As the matter of fact she ignores me When I write her It takes 2 days to reply me Or she directs me to her manager What an Ungrateful personality Tacha it took you 2 weeks to call me after you

It didn't end there as she went on to admonish Tacha to be grateful to all the people who helped while she was in the Big Brother House, insisting that being on ungrateful will ruin her.