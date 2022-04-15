RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]

Amina Muaddi, the lady caught in the cheating rumours allegation against Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky has finally broken her silence.

Muaddi who is a famous shoe designer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 15, 2022, where she laughed off the rumours.

According to Muaddi, she initially assumed it was fake gossip but decided to clear the air about the reports.

Muaddi says she initially assumed it was fake gossip but decided to clear the air about the reports. Pulse Nigeria

"I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed it was fake gossip with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously," she wrote.

"However in the last 24h, I have been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off-limits. Not even what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one's life."

Mauddi said she had to address the rumours because of the implication they may have on all the lives concerned.

"Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best-dressed pregnancy and I go back to my business, I wish everyone a beautiful easter," she concluded.

On Thursday, April 14, the rumours of the couple's alleged split first broke.

According to an American blogger, the couple had parted ways over infidelity allegations.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” the blogger alleged.

He added, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”

Sources close to the couple have debunked the reports.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

