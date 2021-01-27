American singer and songwriter Halsey has revealed that she is heavily pregnant.

The 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, where shared her belly bump photos.

The singer posed completely topless while wearing a pair of baggy denim jeans.

There are speculations that Halsey may be expecting a baby with Alev Aydin.

The screenwriter reposted a picture of the singer’s pregnancy photoshoot with two red heart emojis on his Instagram Story.

Halsey previously dated “American Horror Story” star Evan Peters, but the pair split in early 2020.

She also dated rapper G-Eazy.

In 2016, the singer shared that she suffered a miscarriage while on tour.