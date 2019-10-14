Regina Daniels has expressed some of her styles through the art of tattoos and there are stories behind each of the six tattoos on her body.

The beautiful actress has picked up the tattoos in the last 10 years after being influenced by her brother, Sammy West.

Here's a list of her current inkings and the story behind each one.

1. Forever 16 ∞

The first word to be inked on Regina Daniels came as a phrase, ‘Forever 16’ with an infinity sign. The phrase with the sign tells how Daniels wants to feel for the rest of her life. The inking is situated just a little above her cleavage.

Just a little above Regina Daniels' cleavage is the phrase, Forever 16 with an infinity sign. [Instagram/regina,daniels]

2. Heartbeat rate

Regina joined millions of tattoo lovers that have the Heartbeat tattoo. The tattoo is inked on her right wrist. The heartbeat tattoo is also referred to as the EKG line tattoo. The tattoo looks quite similar to the wavy lines that get formed as the heartbeats. There are diverse meanings associated with the tattoo such as remembrance of a loved one, or celebration of something special.

Regina Daniels has more ink on her body than many of her fans know because they hardly get to notice. them. [Instagram/regina,daniels]

3. Nautical star

On Regina Daniels’ right arm is a big Nautical star inking. The tattoo is most obvious on the body of the popular actress. The Nautical star has five points and each point will have a black side and a white side.

Inked on Regina Daniels' right arm is a big Nautical star alongside the word, Princess. [Instagram/regina,daniels]

4. Princess on the right arm

Just by the Nautical star inking on Regina’s right arm is the word Princess. If combined, it’s easier to say the actress refers to herself as the ‘Star Princess’.

5. Heart shape

On Regina Daniels’ right cleavage is small heart shape. The heart shape is coloured black and occupies an easily missed space. The black heart shape is one of the latest tattoos the actress got.

A black coloured butterfly is inked on Regina Daniels' back, just a little after her left shoulder. [Instagram/regina,daniels]

6. A small cross

This small, fine cross on Regina's right collarbone is a tattoo dedicated to her belief in God. The inking is said to be small enough for Regina to cover it up with jewelry if she wants to conceal it. The tattoo is likened to the type on Rihanna’s collarbone.

7. A butterfly

On Regina’s left black coloured butterfly. The inking is situated just a little after her shoulder. The small-sized butterfly is unmistakable when Regina spots an off-shoulder dress or gown.