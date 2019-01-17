If you follow Ali Baba on Instagram then you should be rest assured of reading something interesting every time just like his recent post where he gave reasons why the present election season in the country is quiet.

According to the veteran comedian who took to his Instagram page on Thursday, January 17, 2019, the reason behind the quiet election season presently is the fact that all the avenues where politicians get illegal funds from, have been blocked.

"Have you ever heard of any election in Nigeria that is so quiet? Naaa. You know why? There is no money. All the places all the politicians use to take money from is with TSA. Other places where monies are in, can't be accessed because of BVN. Elections is one month away and adverts on radio and tv have reduced. Only posters and billboards. We shall overcome, one day," he wrote.

Just in case you don't know, Ali Baba is one of the very few Nigerian celebrities that are politically conscious. We are talking about the likes of Yul Edochie, I Go Dye, Daddy Showkey, to mention a few.

