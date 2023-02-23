Alexx Ekubo compares Peter Obi to Barack Obama

Ekubo, a fervent fan of Peter Obi, predicted that Peter Obi's victory in the election would be similar to Barack Obama's election as the ex-president of the United States.

The actor believes that if Obi were to win, Nigerians would experience the same freedom as blacks did during Obama's regime in America.

He wrote, “Peter Obi winning the Nigerian Presidency would do for Africa, what Barrack Obama’s emergence as President of the U.S.A did for the entire Black Race.”

Alexx warns against losing friends and family over election

The actor recently lamented that many have fallen out with their family and friends.

He advised Nigerians to avoid enmity with their family, friends, and acquaintances due to divergent political ideas.

He wrote, “People are losing friends & family over political ideologies. Just remember that whenever you are in need & want support, you will need friends/family & not government.”