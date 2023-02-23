ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Alexx Ekubo compares Peter Obi to Barack Obama

Babatunde Lawal

Ekubo believes that if Obi were to win, Nigeria would experience the same freedom as Black Americans during Obama's regime.

Alex Ekubo compares Peter Obi to Barack Obama
Alex Ekubo compares Peter Obi to Barack Obama

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has compared Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, to former US president Barack Obama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ekubo, a fervent fan of Peter Obi, predicted that Peter Obi's victory in the election would be similar to Barack Obama's election as the ex-president of the United States.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi Pulse Nigeria

The actor believes that if Obi were to win, Nigerians would experience the same freedom as blacks did during Obama's regime in America.

Official portrait of Barack Obama [Wikipedia]
Official portrait of Barack Obama [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

He wrote, “Peter Obi winning the Nigerian Presidency would do for Africa, what Barrack Obama’s emergence as President of the U.S.A did for the entire Black Race.”

The actor recently lamented that many have fallen out with their family and friends.

He advised Nigerians to avoid enmity with their family, friends, and acquaintances due to divergent political ideas.

He wrote, “People are losing friends & family over political ideologies. Just remember that whenever you are in need & want support, you will need friends/family & not government.”

With the elections barely 48 hours away, many citizens have taken to the internet to express their opinions, continue to canvass for their preferred candidates, and even try to discredit other candidates.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Alexx Ekubo compares Peter Obi to Barack Obama

Alexx Ekubo compares Peter Obi to Barack Obama

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes the second highest charting Afrobeats song on Billboard Hot 100

Yul Edochie suggests a response to offers to cause violence on election day

Yul Edochie suggests a response to offers to cause violence on election day

'BBTitans': Are the housemates turning a new leaf?

'BBTitans': Are the housemates turning a new leaf?

What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall

What Afrobeats can learn from the international decline of Dancehall

The impossible task of gatekeeping Afrobeats & possible lessons from Dancehall [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

The impossible task of gatekeeping Afrobeats & possible lessons from Dancehall [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Top 5 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram

Top 5 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram

'BBTitans': Here's a weekly recap of all the time spent in Biggie's house as show reaches midpoint

'BBTitans': Here's a weekly recap of all the time spent in Biggie's house as show reaches midpoint

Molten is bringing excitement into Nigeria’s Hip Hop scene with captivating new EP, ‘The Outset’

Molten is bringing excitement into Nigeria’s Hip Hop scene with captivating new EP, ‘The Outset’

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Halima, Ned and Regina [Kemi Filani]

'Clearing over 20m is not easy' - Halima Abubakar thanks Regina Daniels and her husband

Sister Derby and her boyfriend

I've made $11,000 in 3 months from selling my nudes online - Sister Derby (WATCH)

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers