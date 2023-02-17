ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

AKA: Presidency rejects state funeral for rapper

Babatunde Lawal

AKA and his friend were gunned down in front of a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

Xenophobia: The bashing of South African rapper, AKA by Nigerians on Twitter is ridiculous. (Instagram/Akaworldwide)
Xenophobia: The bashing of South African rapper, AKA by Nigerians on Twitter is ridiculous. (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

The Presidency has rejected a proposal from Guanteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's office to give Kiernan "AKA" Forbes a state funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On Tuesday, Lesufi paid a visit to the Forbes family and acknowledged having written to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the expectation that the provincial coffers will help the family make sure the award-winning singer receives a proper send-off.

News 24 reports that the office of Guanteng Premier Panyaza Lusuif requested that a province-state burial be held in honour of the late rapper, with the South African flag draped over his coffin and flown at half-mast.

However, this request was denied for undisclosed reasons.

Clarifying his intentions, Lesufi told reporters, “We felt that a person of this international stature… there must be some form of honour and we want to clarify that it was not a financial contribution, but it was an honour of draping the coffin, ensuring the flag flies at half-mast, and ensuring that it [is] a befitting funeral.Even though we didn’t succeed on that front, we will continue in making a hero safe. We will also provide security support for the family and ensure that the family feels our support and our comfort.”

AKA was shot dead along with his longtime friend and well-known chef Tebello Motsoane at a popular night spot in Florida Road, Durban, on February 10, 2023.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Iyanya taps hitmakers Mayorkun & Tekno for 'One Side' remix

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Ice Prince returns with new thrilling EP, 'To Be Continued'

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

Tonto Dikeh goes all out for son's 7th birthday

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

American music star Janelle Monae features Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 on new single, 'Float'

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

International award-winning musician Patoranking returns with new single, 'Abobi'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Niniola returns with new Amapiano tune 'Memories'

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Singer BNXN and Caramel Plug tear into each other

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

Rema kicks off 2023 with new 2-pack single, 'Holiday' & 'Reason You'

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Favour-Daniel [Vanguard]

Comedian and Actress Favour Daniel passes away in boat accident

Linda Ejiofor Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman on their love life and Valentine's Day traditions

EXCLUSIVE: Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman discuss their private engagement, love languages, Valentine traditions

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Future appreciates Tems with heartwarming gifts for Grammy-winning collaboration

Portable and Tiwa Savage [KemiFilani]

Portable hails Tiwa Savage as he leaks their private chat, crowns her 'Mama Ika of Africa'