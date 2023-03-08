Adeniyi Johnson shares the names of his bundles of joy

The proud father revealed that he and his wife, Seyi Edun, had named their twins Ayomikun and Ayomiposi, obviously drawing on their Yoruba heritage for inspiration. The names are a beautiful testament to the couple's love for their children and their cultural identity.

Johnson's announcement was accompanied by an adorable picture of himself, his wife, and the newborns, which quickly went viral on social media. Fans and well-wishers flooded the actor's comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing their joy and excitement at the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

The birth of the twin girls is a momentous occasion for Johnson and Edun, who have been married and waiting to have a child since getting married in 2018.

In his announcement, Johnson thanked his fans for their support and prayers, noting that the birth of his daughters had been a long-awaited and emotional experience. He also expressed his gratitude to his wife, Seyi Edun, for her love and support throughout their journey.