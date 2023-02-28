ADVERTISEMENT
Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

Babatunde Lawal

Nollywood stars Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, who have been married for seven years, welcomed a set of twins.

Adeniyi-Johnson-and-Seyi-Edun [PM News]
The couple announced the good news on Instagram after praying to God for a child for seven years following their wedding.

An ecstatic Johnson wrote, "HALLELUJAH !!! LATEST TWINS' DAD IN TOWN. My wife and I waited for Seven years … GOD IS INDEED GOD… He planned it as a birthday gift for me … Friends, Family, Fans, well wiswell-wishers associates I am happy and pleased to announce to you all that I am the latest TWINS DAD!!! My wife is doing fine and Ibeji are doing great… THANK YOU ALL!!!

This is why I couldn’t post or celebrate my birthday.. I didn’t even remember it’s my birthday Apologies for not replying messages, taking calls or commenting on your posts I hope this good news will make you pardon me.. I love you all. THANK YOU @i_am_shai for these beautiful kids .. God keep and protect them for us .. I LOVE YOU BABY"

Congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for the couple from fans, well-wishers, and industry colleagues.

The couple started dating in 2016 and got married officially in 2018.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

