British born singer, Adele's request to keep the details of her £140million divorce from ex Simon Konecki secret has been granted by a court in Los Angeles.

Adele had announced that she was divorcing Konecki back in September 2019.

According to Daily Mail, the financial details of their divorce will be kept secret while they will have joint custody of their son, Angelo.

British born singer, Adele's request to keep the details of her £140million divorce from ex Simon Konecki secret is granted by a court in Los Angeles. [Instagram/Adele]

A source told The Sun: ''Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don't want that. They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues.''

Since her split from Konecki, Adele has been linked to UK rapper, Skepta.

There were unconfirmed reports that Grammy award-winning singer, Adele is romantically linked to UK rapper, Skepta. [ENews]

Adele filed for divorce from Konecki back in September 2019 after their separation in April that same here.

Adele and Simon's relationship and later marriage have always been kept away from the prying eyes of the public.

Adele and Simon Konecki joins the list of celebrities who have thrown in the towel with their marriages and exclusive relationships.[IndiaToday]

The couple after their separation earlier in the year, announced that they were "committed to raising their son together lovingly."

The couple started dating back in 2011 even though a lot wasn't known about their relationship.

She went on to give birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012. [Instagram/Adele]

She went on to give birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012. Thereafter, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony.