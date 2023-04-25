Adekunle Gold offsets debt for robbed hair vendor

The hair vendor had taken to social media to share the heartbreaking incident, posting a video of her empty shop and tearfully pleading with her customers for understanding as she worked to recover from the setback.

"Guys, everything. They cleared everything. But relax; I’m going to sort everybody out. Don’t fear. It’s me, bah. I will sort you guys out", she said in pidgin, fighting to hold back her tears.

When Adekunle Gold learned about the hair vendor's unfortunate robbery, he decided to lend a helping hand. He reached out to her and offered to send her some money to support her in getting back on her feet.

Overwhelmed with joy and gratitude, the hair vendor took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt video, expressing her appreciation to the singer for his generous gesture. In the video, she and her family members were seen kneeling in gratitude, thanking Adekunle Gold for his kindness.