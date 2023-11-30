Call her ma'am — Shaffy Bello can't stand young people calling her Shaffy

The actress recently featured on the Me, Her And Everything Else podcast and was asked if she had ever been called by her first name by younger people. In response, she noted that there had definitely been times when she had been called by people young enough to be her children.

Bello did, however, acknowledge the disparity between cultures around the world, stating that she knows how cultures and upbringings contribute to the how people greet. She then added that she'd rather be called "Ma'am," than Shaffy.

She began, "Of course I still get it, I get the 'Hi Shaffy' and usually for me I know that upbringing matters and I also know that where you're from also dictates some of the things that you do. For example, the Igbos don't do that, they use 'aunty' and it's so interesting to me because even in the States, they will never call their aunties by name, they go 'aunty, cousin.' They do the 'ma'am.'"

The veteran stressed that for anyone to call her by her first name, they have to have earned the right, and quite frankly younger people can never. She went to describe how she handles situations when she's called by her name.

"Usually my response is simple and I say it with love, I pull them close and I tell them 'you haven't earned the right to call me by my name, I have a child as old as you are. Even if I didn't have children you haven't earned the right , and you would never earn the right at your age to call me my name,'" Bello added.