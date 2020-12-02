Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has questioned the secrecy a lot of couples have in their relationships.

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 2, 2020.

"Why call him or her your partner if you can’t go through their phones??? Once the shreds of secrecy is allowed then so many things sets in. My thought. Correct me if I’m wrong," she wrote.

Kadiri is one celebrity who is quite vocal when it comes to topics on relationships and marriages.

Recall in 2019 when she advised all young and upcoming actresses to start building solid relationships before they hit fame as it becomes almost impossible after they get to that superstar status.