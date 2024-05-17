ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Queen Wokoma faces backlash for wearing short dress to Junior Pope's funeral

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress sported a short black dress, sheer stockings and black heels that people online considered inappropriate.

Queen Wokoma's outfit worn at the funeral [Instagram/Queen Wokoma]
The actress took to Instagram to post the pictures taken at the funeral, with the caption, "Here to pay our last respect to our Friend and Colleague. #ripjnrpope 🕊️."

She sported a short black dress, sheer stockings and black heels, and social media users swiftly called her out for dressing "inappropriately."

"If y’all really cared so much about this guy like y’all claimed, you wouldn’t have even bothered about looking nice to the funeral. It’s a young guy whose life was cut short in a tragic way and look at how you even posed for the picture. U did well," a follower said, expressing her disapproval.

Another person reprimanded her saying, "You did well by going but this ur dressing is really a party wear. You actually wore that to a burial???? Na club you dey go? Abi na Wetin you dey celebrate?"

Nigerians disagree with Queen Wakoma's fashion at Junior Pope's funeral [Instagram/Queenwokoma]
Other users commented, "Na everything be show off for una Asaba wood?", "Pls this is inappropriate for a funeral pls..do better,no hates pls…one love!"

Junior Pope's wife Jennifer and their three sons [X/YungElijah]
Junior Pope sadly passed away in a tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of four others on April 10. He and the crew were on their way back from shooting a movie scene when their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State.

Pictures taken at the funeral which held at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, in Enugu State, showed the actor's inconsolable wife, children and loved ones at the

