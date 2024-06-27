Actress Osas Ighodaro says that she can spend ₦1 million in a day

Speaking with Pulse Nigeria during a recent interview, the actress was asked a series of random questions about her celebrity friends.

She was asked, "Which celebrity will you call when you're having a bad day?" to which she responded, "Wande Coal."

Next, she was asked, "Which of your celebrity friends is likely to spend $1000 on sunglasses?"

"I guess Wande Coal," she said.

The actress was also asked which female celebrity's closet she would love to raid for stylish clothes, to which she excitedly responded, "Toke Makinwa, that girl has got style!"

Osas was also asked, "If you were to plan a girl's trip, which celebrities would you like to go with?"

"Simple Idhalama, Damilola Adegbite, Toke Makinwa, and Lilian Afegbai," she responded.

When she was asked how long it would take her to spend a million Naira in Nigeria's current economic state, she laughed before saying, "How many seconds? Things are expensive. Maybe a day, depending on what I'm getting."

Osas' comment sparked reactions among social media users, who laid emphasis on her ability to spend ₦1 million in such a short amount of time.

"You dey spend people three months saving in a day😂. And some people never be millionaires all their lives," said one user.

Another user said, "A day keh, where una Dey see this money sef?" Another Instagram user agreed with Osas' stance on Toke Makinwa's dress style, saying, "True true toke sabi dress😍Osas is beautiful."

