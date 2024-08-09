ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Ngozi Nwosu says infidelity is not reason enough to leave a man

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

However, she encourages women to leave any man who hits them.

Ngozi Nwosu [Instagram/Ngozi Nwosu]
Ngozi Nwosu [Instagram/Ngozi Nwosu]

The veteran appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the Talk to B podcast, hosted by Abiola Akinrinde, where she revealed that she once called off a wedding the day before because the groom physically abused her.

“I had to choose between my profession and marrying a guy, and I chose my job. He gave me an option, and I chose my job. At one point, I regretted that decision, but after that, I was like, ‘Oh wow, thank God I chose my path.’"

“I didn’t talk about it to the press; this is the first time I am saying it. I left him because of the battery. For me, infidelity isn’t enough for you to let go of your man. But, if it’s battery, I advise any woman to, in fact, not take any of their property and run for your life because they will never stop. Once a man lifts his hand on you, he won’t stop."

She expressed that while infidelity is not a deal breaker for her, domestic abuse is and encouraged women to leave any man who physically abuses her.

“For me, infidelity, yes. But it’s not really enough for you to let go of your man," Nwosu repeated, "I called off my wedding two days before because that day, he gave me a beating of my life. I was pregnant then, and I was like, is this what I’m entering? Because he has never done it before.”

See the full interview below:

