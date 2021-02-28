Nigerian actress Lala Akindoju has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Chef Fregz.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 28, 2021, where she announced the good news.

"Even if I had ten thousand tongues, it will never be enough to say thank you to the Lord. Our hearts are filled with joy and thanksgiving because our baby boy is finally here," she wrote.

"My birth story is one for the books and I will share it one day.... I am grateful for an excellent support system especially a husband solid as a rock."

"Adéoreòfé Toritseju Chukwuebuka Fregene is our constant reminder of God’s grace shown through his strength and might. Adéoreòfé- A crown of grace (Grace God gives freely) Toritseju- God’s will is supreme Chukwuebuka- God is the greatest. He is such a beautiful boy! You can call him Adéore."

Kemi Lala, Chef Fregz look simple, elegant in wedding pictures

Congratulations to the Fregenes from all of us at Pulse.

It would be recalled that the actress revealed that she was expecting a child about a week ago.

Akindoju and Chef Fregz tied the knot back in 2018.