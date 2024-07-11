Actress Joke Silva celebrates husband Olu Jacobs' 82nd birthday

On July 11, 2024, the actress posted a video containing candid moments of her husband as well as old pictures of them from their youth. In her caption, she acknowledged the auspicious occasion and prayed for him.

She wrote, "82 just like that🎷🎷🎶🎵🥂🍾...Agba ko ni nira l'agbara Jesu...Happy birthday and have an amazing year ahead, darling... Sir J of life 😉 @_olujacobs."

The actor's fans and well-wishers took to the comment section to wish the veteran a happy birthday, acknowledging his contributions to Nigeria's film industry.

A fan wrote, "Happy Birthday, Uncle Olu! You are blessed, highly favoured, appreciated, and you will forever be honoured for being our great ambassador. God keep you."

"Happy birthday to a legend, a father to the industry, an outstanding actor, and an incredible soul," another fan wrote.

An Instagram user wrote, "Happy birthday to one of our greatest and irreplaceable thespians! You are a blessing to us all. May happiness be with you throughout all the days of your life🤍. A legend"

The couple met in the 90's when Olu Jacobs was directing the premiere of Wole Soyinka's Jero’s Metamorphosis for Nigeria's 21st anniversary. According to Silva, Jacobs' told her he was going to marry her the first time they met, but she did not believe him.

