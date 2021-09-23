RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Merit Gold who was in leaked audio recording with Tonto Dikeh's ex speaks out, says she was used by activist

The up and coming actress says Kpokpogri used Tonto Dikeh to get famous.

Merit Gold, the actress who allegedly had a conversation with Prince Kpokpogri in the leaked voice note where he talked about his sexcapades while dating Tonto Dikeh, has broken her silence.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Thursday, September 23, 2021, the up-and-coming actress said she was used by the activist.

According to the actress, Kpokpogri only wanted to use Dikeh's influence to get famous.

She went on to corroborate Dikeh's claims about the sex tapes and photos of several celebrities in Kpokpogri's possession.

She also confirmed that Kpokpogri had the sex tapes of popular Instagram influencer, Janemena.

It didn't end there as she apologised to her friend who she identified as Chioma for mentioning her name in the voice note.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, a leaked audiotape surfaced online where a conversation reported being that of Kpokpogri and a lady (Merit Gold) talked about him cheating on Dikeh in their house.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.

