Nollywood veteran Ibinabo Fiberesima posed in lingerie and then in a revealing dress to mark turning 50.

The former beauty queen took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, where she shared the racy photos.

"It’s my 50th birthday! Yaaay! ✨ And in a bid to appreciate my own beauty and while at it, feel utterly special without a care... I opted for lingerie👙," she captioned the photo.

"When was the last time you wore a lingerie? For yourself! It’s been a while for me and I used to love how lingerie made me feel; confident and empowered. Lately I’ve been in a funk, but all that means nothing as I reemerge a new, special me. And I feel so much better."

She went on to advise ladies to wear lingeries for themselves without seeking validation from anyone.

"Hey ladies, lingerie doesn’t have to serve any intentional sexual purpose, so why don't you wear it for yourself too and appreciate your own beauty. If you haven’t already got a special piece, try to get one! It rocks! 😍,'' she concluded.

Happy birthday to Fiberesima from all of us at Pulse.

Fiberesima is a Nigerian film actress, former beauty queen, and also the former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.