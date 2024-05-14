'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

Taking to her Instagram on May 14, 2024, the actress posted a video showing the wreckage of her property in Asaba, the state capital.

"It is not fair, I am heartbroken right now! I am heartbroken! Why are they doing this to us? Nigeria don happen to me, everything is gone! My fish farm is gone, my plantation is gone," she cried.

In her caption, she called on the government to come to her community's aid regarding the demolition.

"Please my governor do something 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 @sheriffoborevwori I’m just a struggling, hardworking lady trying to earn a living in your state, Asaba, Delta State 💔💔💔💔 Our sweet and handsome governor, please sir, do something. My whole world is crumbling."

Okoro began her plea for help on May 13 by posting videos of the demolition of other homes in her community and the anguish of her neighbours whose possessions and furniture were scattered on the ground outside.

"Our God would fight for us," a man cried in anguish as a bulldozer brought down another structure. Okoro's video showed the presence of armed police officials at the scene of the demolition.

"All lands belong to the government I know 😭😭😭… even my father’s house in the village… please do something sir @sheriffoborevwori our very own governor please sir," the actress pleaded in her caption.