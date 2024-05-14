ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

According to her Instagram, the demolitions began yesterday.

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro, begs the Delta State government to stop the demolition of houses in her area [Instagram/@evanokoroofficial]
Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro, begs the Delta State government to stop the demolition of houses in her area [Instagram/@evanokoroofficial]

Recommended articles

Taking to her Instagram on May 14, 2024, the actress posted a video showing the wreckage of her property in Asaba, the state capital.

"It is not fair, I am heartbroken right now! I am heartbroken! Why are they doing this to us? Nigeria don happen to me, everything is gone! My fish farm is gone, my plantation is gone," she cried.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her caption, she called on the government to come to her community's aid regarding the demolition.

"Please my governor do something 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 @sheriffoborevwori I’m just a struggling, hardworking lady trying to earn a living in your state, Asaba, Delta State 💔💔💔💔 Our sweet and handsome governor, please sir, do something. My whole world is crumbling."

Okoro began her plea for help on May 13 by posting videos of the demolition of other homes in her community and the anguish of her neighbours whose possessions and furniture were scattered on the ground outside.

"Our God would fight for us," a man cried in anguish as a bulldozer brought down another structure. Okoro's video showed the presence of armed police officials at the scene of the demolition.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All lands belong to the government I know 😭😭😭… even my father’s house in the village… please do something sir @sheriffoborevwori our very own governor please sir," the actress pleaded in her caption.

In another post, Okoro called on the state's governor again saying, "@sheriffoborevwori please sir listen to our cry and tamper justice with mercy 🙏🙏🙏…. Our properties is at Musa camp, 74 Asaba delta state opposite Dennis Osadebe university."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

Toyin Abraham begs fans not to bully anyone in her name

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

Meet code, the future of Afrobeat

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'I am heartbroken' — Nollywood actress cries over demolition of her farm

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' film will feature late icon's grandchildren

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

Dremo continues his assault on Sarkodie with 3rd diss track

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

BNXN asks fans to stop pitting him against his friends

After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

After dating 'about 100 women,' Skales no longer believes in love

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' beats Drake's 'Family Matters' to Billboard #1 spot

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' beats Drake's 'Family Matters' to Billboard #1 spot

Toyin Abraham's AMVCA praise for Kehinde Bankole sparks rivalry rumours with Akindele

Toyin Abraham's AMVCA praise for Kehinde Bankole sparks rivalry rumours with Akindele

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days