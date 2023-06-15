Actor Lalude receives new car with ₦1 million in donations

This heartwarming gesture comes days after the actor reached out to the public for financial assistance.

Having dedicated several decades to the Nigerian film industry, Lalude's recent plea for help resonated deeply with fans nationwide.

Notably, popular Nigerian comedian Nepa Boys honoured his request by sharing a video that urged the public to rally behind the veteran actor during his time of need.

In response to this call for support, donations flooded in from his loyal fans.

Remarkably, one anonymous fan gifted Lalude a staggering sum of ₦3 million to purchase of a new car.

His loyal fans and well-wishers also contributed an additional ₦1 million and various other generous donations.

A video capturing the moment Lalude received a vibrant red Toyota Camry has gained traction on social media platforms.

In the footage, the actor's face radiates joy and gratitude as he appreciates the overwhelming love and support he has received.

