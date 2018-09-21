A timeline of Wizkid's baby mamas drama

news

The last 24 hours have been very intriguing as we've seen one of Wizkid's baby mamas explode on social media.

Prior to Shola Ogudu's latest meltdown on social media, Wizkid hasn't had a cordial relationship with his other baby mama (Jada Pollock excluded). The battle between Wizkid and two of his baby mamas, Shola Ogudu and Binta Diallo dates back to 2016.

Yes guys, in case you thought Wizkid's baby mama dramas started this year, let's share with you a time line of the times he has had issues with the mothers of his kids.

March 2016: Sola Ogudu hints on Wizkid's irresponsibility

This was the first time we got to read about the fact that Wizkid and his first baby mama might be having issues . According to Shola Ogudu in her tweets which were cryptic at that time, she said she was tired of holding back as she was ready to spill the exact truth concerning something that has to do with disappointment, heartbreak.

"I am sick and tired of keeping my mouth shut; covering the idiot’s irresponsibility and still get tons of insults from the same idiot," she tweeted. She, however, took down the tweet a few hours after.

April 2016: Wizkid ignores second son, praises first son on social media

Wizkid takes to his Twitter page to shower accolades on his first son, Boluwatife . This coming on heels of the news that his second baby mama, Binta Diallo, had revealed that he had refused to acknowledge his second son.

Prior to this tweet, Binta Diallo had visited Lagos with her son, Ayodeji to see Wizkid. But in her interview with The Shade Room, she called him a deadbeat dad and said he refused to see the boy .

May 2018: Sola Ogudu shades Wizkid on son's birthday

Just when we all thought Wizkid and his baby mamas had taken a break from slamming and shading each other on social media, Sola Ogudu made some comments on her Instagram page that got everyone talking .

On May 13, 2018, was Boluwatife's birthday and his mum, Sola Ogudu took to her Twitter page to wish him a happy birthday. She didn't just wish him a happy birthday but also made it known that she has been the father and mother of the child she has with Wizkid.

"Being a Mom and a Dad and Still Manage to Slay all at once on a Legit Income!!! Please, I need my accolades served chilled!!!! It’s very well deserved!!! Thank you, lord... I’ll never get tired of thanking you God.. Cos I am where and who I am because of you my Miracle Worker!!!" she tweeted.

Little did we know this was just the beginning of a fight that would explode and break the Internet in the coming months.

August 2018: Shola Ogudu yet again shades Wizkid

Basically guys, Shola Ogudu was just a time bomb waiting to explode as she threw shade at Wizkid yet again back in August 2018 . Shola Ogudu in a message on her Instagram stories on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, talked about how some parents neglect their kids and even worse when these children begin to understand the situation by themselves.

"You wanna know what's worse than a child being told his/her parents irresponsibility and Negligence towards them!? Seeing a child growing to understand it by him/herself. Seeing is believing my people. KARMA is as real as it gets. Be careful how you lay your bed in this present day, cos the seed you sow now determines if you ever get a bed to lay on in the future. Be wise and YOLO with sense," she wrote.

September 2018: Binta Diallo says she was begged by Wizkid's family not to sue him

While we were still trying to figure out how Shola Ogudu was handling her battles with Wizkid, his second baby mama, Binta Diallo was only warming up for her own uproar. According to the former video vixen, Wizkid's family begged her not to sue him to avoid immigration issues .

The music star's baby mama recently shared documents pertaining to the custody and support of their son, Ayodeji Jnr. In the documents, it was agreed that Wizkid would pay child support of $2000 monthly.

However, Binta revealed that since the agreement took effect in February 2018, she hasn't been able to get anything from Wizkid. Every move made to reach Wizkid through his lawyers had proved abortive as his legal team insists that they haven't been able to reach him.

September 2018: Binta Diallo disassociates her son from the Baloguns

Obviously frustrated by Wizkid's alleged refusal to pay for child's support, Binta Diallo took it out on a page created to celebrate the singer's three sons. According to her, Ayodeji is not a part of the Balogun family , hence the page should stop posting photos of her son.

"Stop posting my son here @thebalogunboys my child is not part of your Balogun family just stop with the fake love shit. Nigga need serious help for real, I can’t deal. this deadbeat can follow this page and show fake love to my son here but never bothered to follow my son’s account or be a father to him. Post the kids you love, claimed and your family. P.S I know who running this account," she wrote.

September 2018: Shola Ogudu explodes on social media, shares private messages, drags Wizkid

Like time bomb waiting to explode, Shola Ogudu's button actually got triggered as she dragged Wizkid on social media . As if that wasn't enough, she went on to release never seen before chat messages she had with the music star. According to Shola, she decided to release these chat messages just to debunk the claims that she is just after the singer's money.

One shocking revelation made by Shola Ogudu in her social media rants was the fact that her son might have been exposed to things he wasn't supposed to see. She gave an example of the time Wizkid made their son touch the boobs and ass of the women in his house because he wanted to be sure about his sexuality. Another incident was when she found a 'weed crusher' in her son's bag after returning from Wizkid's house.