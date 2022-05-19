2Face Idibia tattoos names of his 7 children on his arm

He captioned the video with the quote; "Tattoo season."

Idibia is married to popular Nollywood actress Annie Idibia.

2Face and Annie have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

However, the music star has several children from other women.

The singer has two sons, Nino and Zion, with his first baby mama, Sumbo Ajaba.

Idibia and Pero Adeniyi have three children, Ehi, Justin and the youngest of them all Innocent.

Sumbo is now married to a popular pastor in Lagos.

While Pero who recently made the news over her frosty relationship with Annie, isn't married.

It hasn't, however, been a smooth road for the music and the relationships between the mothers of his children.

In 2021, Annie called him out over his alleged suspicious relationship with Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

In 2022, during one of the episodes of the Netflix original reality TV show 'Young, Famous and African,' Annie also highlighted how she has been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment over her hubby's numerous kids and relationships.

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she said.