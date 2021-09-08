RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2Face Idibia finally breaks silence over crisis rocking his marriage

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

"Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una," Idibia appeals.

Nigerian music icon 2baba Idibia [Instagram/Official2baba]

Nigerian music icon 2Face Idibia has finally broken his silence over the crisis rocking his marriage.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, where he appealed to his family members and supporters to back off his personal life.

"I admit that bringing our personal issues to social media was not cool but I will not sit back and watch everyone have a free for all battle in the name of love and solidarity," he wrote.

"None of us is perfect. I will like to urge our families and supporters to stop the madness and the public to please respect our privacy and our kids."

"Let us deal with our issues internally. I take God beg una."

The music star's statement came on the heels of the social media drama that has rocked his marriage to movie star, Annie Idibia.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and wife Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia1]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and wife Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia1] Pulse Nigeria

The actress had called out her husband and his family over the treatment melted on her.

She accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

Annie Idibia and her brother in law Charles Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/CharlyBrave]
Annie Idibia and her brother in law Charles Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/CharlyBrave] Pulse Nigeria

She also called him out for his suspicious relationship with Pero.

While responding to her claims, the music star's younger brother, Charles, accused Annie of publicly humiliating and using charms on him.

