RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

2Face Idibia defends wife Annie over comments on reality TV show

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music icon says his wifes sincerity is one of the reasons he loves her.

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Nigerian music icon 2Face Innocent Idibia has come to his wife Annie's defense following her recent outburst on the reality TV show, Young, Famous and African.

Recommended articles

The movie star had expressed her frustration over her husband's infidelity while they were dating.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 21, 2022, the music star defended the mother of two of his daughters.

2Face Idibia defends wife Annie over comments on reality TV show
2Face Idibia defends wife Annie over comments on reality TV show Pulse Nigeria

"I have never been a fan of this reality TV thingy but I must ask or rather point out the fact that whatever Annie felt she said, it was straight up to whoever," he wrote.

"She never laughed with anybody and said different behind. That's one of the reasons I love this African Queen.''

Annie had revealed during one of the episodes of the show that she has been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment and would always question how 2face made the same mistake twice.

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she said.

Innocent 2baba Idibia with his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia on a poster for Young, Famous & African
Innocent 2baba Idibia with his wife Annie Macaulay-Idibia on a poster for Young, Famous & African Pulse Live Kenya

"So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?"

Annie and 2Face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen reveals she completed IVF

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen reveals she completed IVF

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

Simi becomes first female artiste in Africa to hit 100 million plays on Audiomack

2Face Idibia defends wife Annie over comments on reality TV show

2Face Idibia defends wife Annie over comments on reality TV show

Duru talks about new single – Wayte ft Davido and Peruzzi, clears the air on the song’s themes and release date

Duru talks about new single – Wayte ft Davido and Peruzzi, clears the air on the song’s themes and release date

Newly unveiled chocolate city act Young Jonn releases thrilling single Dada off forthcoming L.I.N.E EP

Newly unveiled chocolate city act Young Jonn releases thrilling single "Dada" off forthcoming L.I.N.E EP

Joeboy announced North American tour of 15 cities

Joeboy announced North American tour of 15 cities

Soulja Boy is expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Soulja Boy is expecting 1st child with girlfriend

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney gets cast in spider man’s spin-off movie

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney gets cast in spider man’s spin-off movie

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

Trending

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

My mother ruined my father’s plans for us, abandoned him - Shatta Wale (Watch)

Shatta Wale

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

American rapper Kanye West and South African comedian Trevor Noah [Instagram/KanyeTheGoatWest] [Instagram/TrevorNoah]

'I met 2face before other women, but my first child is his fifth' - Annie Idibia breaks down

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia pay visit to Ooni Of Ife [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]