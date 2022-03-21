2Face Idibia defends wife Annie over comments on reality TV show

The movie star had expressed her frustration over her husband's infidelity while they were dating.

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, March 21, 2022, the music star defended the mother of two of his daughters.

"I have never been a fan of this reality TV thingy but I must ask or rather point out the fact that whatever Annie felt she said, it was straight up to whoever," he wrote.

"She never laughed with anybody and said different behind. That's one of the reasons I love this African Queen.''

Annie had revealed during one of the episodes of the show that she has been subjected to many humiliations and embarrassment and would always question how 2face made the same mistake twice.

"When you meet someone, then you know them first and then you wake up to different people are having babies for him and then he has five different kids with other women, my first child is his fifth and I met him before everybody," she said.

"So you know what that is? You know how many humiliations and embarrassment and damn and I was like… man… How do you repeat the same mistake twice?"