2Face Idibia celebrates baby mama Pero Adeniyi on her birthday

"Birthday blessing @perosaiyemi. More light, strength, wisdom and jah protection," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Pero is one of the music star's baby mama. Idibia and Pero have three children, Ehi, Justin and Innocent.

In 2021, Pero made the headlines after she was named the third wheel in the music star's marriage.

In September 2021, Annie Idibia called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with Pero.

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

Pero later filed a lawsuit against Annie.