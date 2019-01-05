Mr Wale Adegbite, a former Chairman of MAN in the state made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Saturday.

NAN recalls that ASUU had on Nov. 5, 2018 embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike over some agreements between it and the Federal Government.

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to quickly intervene in the current industrial dispute.

”The earlier the better they resolve the problem so that we can have qualified graduates leaving the nation’s universities,” he said.

He appealed to the parties to shift grounds so that the strike could come to an end.