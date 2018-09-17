How to get NYSC Certificate of Exemption

news

The National Youth Service Corps is a compulsory program for Nigerian graduates. Nevertheless, it is not for all of them because some graduates are not eligible for the one year program.

The NYSC has as established a clear guideline for application and collection of exemption letter for candidates that are not qualified to serve, but many think the process is tedious.

Here is a step by step of how you can apply for the NYSC letter if you are not qualified for the program as seen on the NYSC website.

First, if you happen to fall under these categories of people, you are not qualified to for the NYSC service year.

1.You're over the age of thirty (30) years

2. You have served in the Armed Forces of the Federation or the Nigeria Police Force for a period of more than nine months; or

3. You are a member of staff of any of the following:

The Nigerian Security Organization

The State Security Service

The National Intelligence Agency

The Defence Intelligence Service

He has been conferred with any National Honour.

Procedure for Collection of exemption letter.

For Home trained graduates:

The process begins with the Corps Producing Institutions.

The tertiary institutions attended. The School submits the master list of their graduates alongside with the Senate approved result to NYSC.

A print-out is processed by NYSC classifying those to be called up for service and those to be exempted. This print-out is sent back to the Institutions for verifications and corrections after which they are returned to NYSC as an agreed/corrected document.

With the print-out, the Certificates of Exemption are produced, documented and sent back to the Institutions for issuance to the appropriate persons.

Please note: Collection of Certificate of Exemption for home trained graduates is only done in the Institution of graduation and not in NYSC office.

For foreign-trained graduates

The process begins with the evaluation of credentials and other related documents i.e. International passport.

After the evaluation of credentials the foreign trained graduate is then registered and this is physically done at the NYSC directorate headquarters, Abuja. It is at the point of registration that the classification of who to be called-up or who to be exempted; is determined.

Certificates of Exemption are therefore produced for those exempted from service.

Such Certificates of Exemption for foreign graduates are to be collected at the NYSC directorate headquarters at the stipulated time communicated.

Please note: Collection of Certificate of Exemption is grouped under the three batches of the service year, depending on the date of registration. This equally would be communicated to exempted graduates at the point of registration.

Collection of Certificate of Exemption is strictly with identification such as International passport and the bearer MUST BE PHYSICALLY PRESENT.