news

Barely a month after the Federal Government approved the establishment of the first private university in Kano state, the National University Commission has a provisional license to Skyline University.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed while presenting the licence to the university representatives described the event as a memorable one.

However, the approval of Skyline University in Kano state now brings the total number of private universities in the country to 75.

5 things to know about the Skyline University

1. Skyline University College was established under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qassimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council and the Ruler of Sharjah in 1990.

2. The university in the United Arab Emirate was established with the purpose of training human resources and fulfil the educational needs of industries like Aviation, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism, Information Systems, Marketing, Business Management and Finance.

3. However, according to Kamal Puri, the university proprietor, the Nigerian branch of the institution promises to give its students the highest standard of learning especially in the areas of science and technology.

ALSO READ: 20 expensive universities in Nigeria and their tuition fees

4. Skyline University is presently one of the leading Universities in the Northern Emirates.

5. The UAE based university prides itself as an institution that enables students to learn from various activities which give them opportunities to apply their knowledge, skills and competencies by organizing and conducting co-curricular and extra-curricular events.