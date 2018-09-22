Pulse.ng logo
2018 WAEC/GCE result will be out in November

WAEC has earlier promised that exam results will be released with 45 days.

  • Published:
WAEC warns candidates to beware of fake questions on social media play

Private Candidates writing WAEC/GCE examinations

(Premiumtimes)

Keeping to its promise of releasing exam results within 45 days, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said that the result of the 2018 Nov/Dec examinations will be out in November.

The Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates popularly known as WAEC-GCE is still ongoing and some candidates can't wait to see the result of the exams.

A curious Twitter user, Godspower Ovbije, who claims to be a Mathematics student at Delta State University asked WAEC when the result of the ongoing exam would be out.

 

He asked, @waecnigeria Please when should we expect the result of the ongoing WASSCE PRIVATE second series to be out. Will this year be possible? And WAEC answered ''November this year''.

Earlier, in July, WAEC reassured candidates that it is committed to releasing results of its 2018 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in 45 days.

ALSO READ: Dear Nigerian students, another nationwide strike is coming

How to check NECO result play

Senior secondary school students writing examination

(Punch)

The council’s Head of  Public Affairs, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu,  disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Meanwhile, the Council has rescheduled the English Language paper earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 22 to Saturday, September 29, 2018.

WAEC postpones the English Language exam because its original date coincides with the gubernatorial election in Osun state.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

