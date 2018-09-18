news

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC has rescheduled the English Language paper earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 22 to Saturday, September 29, 2018.

The exam body announced the postponement on its Twitter handle on Saturday, September 15, 2018, when a curious candidate, @DR_PEGAN wanted to confirm the postponement of the paper.

He tweeted: @waecnigeria sir I'm curious about something the English language that supposed to be written on 22nd of this month I heard you've postponed it to 29 is it true cause me I don't want to miss the period God bless Nigeria.

And WAEC replied: English Language papers will be written on September 29, 2018. Please, go to our registration site (http://registration.waecdirect.org ) and download the timetable.

According to Punch, the postponement is speculated to be necessary due to the governorship election holding in Osun State on Saturday, September 22, 2018, the earlier date of the examination.

WAEC wants a law to tackle exam malpractice

Meanwhile, WAEC has urged the Federal Government to enact a law that would enable it to demobilise networks in all centres during the conduct of its examinations.

The Head, Public Affairs of the council, Mr Damianus Ojijeogu, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Ojijeogu said this would help to further tackle the rising cases of examination malpractice among candidates in the country.