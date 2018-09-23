Daddy Freeze says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors 

news

Daddy Freeze names Pastors W.F. Kumuyi and Sam Adeyemi as some of the only true pastors left in this country.

On September 21, 2018, the OAP and convenor of the free the sheeple movement encouraged his followers to pray for the few preachers who still say the truth.

In this Instagram post, he named five true pastors. They are W.F. Kumuyi of the Deeper Life church , Daystar's Sam Adeyemi, The Redeemed Evangelical Mission's Bishop Mike Okonkwo , Yomi Kasali of the Foundation of Truth Assembly and Abel Damina , founder of Abel Damina Ministries and Power City International.

He said, "If you are a genuine Christian, please please pray for Abel Damina, the man in the above video, who has so brashly spoken the unfiltered truth. Please also pray for @yomi_kasali who is also speaking the truth, pray for them not to relent, pray for the persecution of this adulterous generation not to deter them from speaking up for Jesus.

"Also, I can see that the truth has been laid upon the hearts of @thesamadeyemiBishop Okonkwo & WF Kumuyi, and they have begun speaking it, but maybe are afraid of its impact upon the church as we know it, so seem a bit hesitant to say it all. Please pray for them to set their fears aside & speak the truth despite the looming persecution."

According to Freeze, these are the only ones that care about the truth. "As for the rest, he added, "many have unwittingly sold their souls to Satan the god of this world in exchange for wealth, worldly power and for material things, some are still redeemable but most are too far gone in the service of the devil to ever see the light of the gospel."

Fast Facts on Freeze's movement

The controversial personality started his anti-tithing protest in 2016 when he criticised BishopDavid Oyedepo for saying that tithing is the qualification for God's blessing.

Since then, he has openly condemned many other popular preachers including Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), going as far as to criticise their teachings and doctrines.

In 2017, Freeze found a way for people to put their money to good use, rather than giving it to their pastors. He began the revolutionary 'Tithe Against Poverty' challenge, which was supported by celebrities like Davido.

Recently, Freeze launched his online ministry called 'Free Nation in Christ Online Church.' In an exclusive interview with Pulse , he insisted that his church will NOT accept tithes just donations and gifts.

Unlike other ministries, this church does not have a physical location as everything is done online. He explains why in an exclusive interview with Pulse : "We gather online, on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, on the radio. That gathering is a church. But you see the traditional idea of a church as a building is what we are here to do away with."