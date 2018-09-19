Rev Yomi Kasali is not afraid to tell Rev Adejumo the truth

news

Meet Rev Yomi Kasali, the Nigerian pastor who is not afraid to tell Rev Funke Adejumo and other preachers the bitter truth.

In August 2018, this Man of God was the only cleric who issued a public statement after videos of the female preacher asking for large amounts of money came out .

The Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA) Senior Pastor shared his views in an Instagram video posted on August 3, 2018.

In it, he criticised the female preacher and her kind for robbing their congregation. His caption read, "In today's world, we have Christians who have had their conscience seared to the point that the line between good and evil has been blurred. A Christian without a conscience is not a Christian and such person is not under the authority of the Holy Spirit.#conscience#christian#killingofconscience"

This earned him praise from popular OAP and religious critic Daddy Freeze and major criticism from his kind.

Reacting to the negative response, Rev Kasali maintained his stance, protecting to say the truth no matter what.

He said, "People have said many things about what I preach and what I stand for which is the truth. I will not stop being truthful as long as that truth is not watered down by tact. #truth"

Why Rev Kasali is not afraid to tell Rev Adejumo, other preachers the bitter truth

Yesterday, September 18, 2018, the cleric addressed his 'haters' in a new clip, stressing the need for pastors to tell each other the bitter truth.

The post was captioned: "After the video of me rebuking men of God for selling the grace of God was put out there, I received a lot of calls saying I should not have done that. It becomes a real problem when we believe we can speak truth to those in power but cannot speak truth to ourselves as pastors. Who are we expecting then to speak the truth to us? #selah"

This latest post received high praise from Freeze, who took to Instagram to appreciate him for remaining truthful.

He said, "God bless Rev. Yomi for speaking the truth, a rare commodity in today's Nigerian Christianity. Why are they angry that he is speaking the truth? Because most of them are a cutthroat mafia operating like a drug cartel and consisting of clippers and cutpurses of the most atrocious kind."

Freeze also made reference to his situation writing,"They called their boys in high places to blacklist me for telling the truth, tried to sack me, sent their thugs after me, issued me several death threats to the point that I had to go as far as Interpol to report, the so-called gospel musicians and former church members threatened to beat me up… But the Bible has warned us that Satan is the god of this world and many, as a result of greed, have been enslaved by him! This confusion in the church is in accordance with the prophecy of Jesus; he warned us that his message will not bring peace, rather division!"

As usual, he concluded by citing Bible verses, this time, 1 Timothy 6:5, 9, 2 Corinthians 4:4 and Luke 12: 51.

Rev Yomi Kasali describes himself as an Apostle, Thinker, and Lover of God, who gave his life to Christ in the early 80s. He is happily married to Pastor Sharon Adefunke Kasali and their union is blessed with two children.

Watch the video below to watch the reverend preach about 'Tithes, Pastor's and Prophet's Offering.'