Church member says Pastor Chris Oyakhilome does fake miracles

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Church member accuses Christ Embassy founder of performing fake miracles

An anonymous member in South Africa has made an outrageous claim against the popular preacher.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been accused of performing fake miracles

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been accused of performing fake miracles

Church member accuses Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of performing fake miracles.

The Herald reports that an anonymous member in South Africa has made an outrageous claim against the founder of the Christ Embassy Church.

According to this inside source, he/she was hired to pretend to be disabled and healed by the popular preacher during his television shows.

Read the full report below:

"I was offered R10 000 to rehearse and pretend to be in a wheelchair three weeks before the all-night prayer called Night of Bliss at the Johannesburg Stadium. The pastor told me that they were looking for people to work for the church. He said that I was going to sit in a wheelchair and be wheeled around while pretending to be physically ill. I would then stand up and walk as soon as Pastor Chris stopped praying for me."

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been accused of performing fake miracles play

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has been accused of performing fake miracles

"Even children who are healthy are whisked around in wheelchairs. Some use crutches. Everyone is allocated a person who tells the congregation about your background, your specific illness and suffering. The pastor then raises his hands and places them maybe on your legs if you cannot walk, and a few seconds later you get up and walk around the room. I just told myself that using the word of God to lie to desperate people is immoral, so I refused to take up their offer."

There has been no response from the pastor.

ALSO READ: Believers take part in Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's event instead of watching football

More accusations

Pastor Sunday Adelaja, the founder of Embassy of the Blessed Kingdom of God for All Nation, recently attacked the Christ Embassy president.

On August 12, 2018, Daily Post reported that the popular critic accused Pastor Oyakhilome of deceiving his church members.

During a live video, the Ukrainian-based controversial preacher said, "This guy is robbing people. He's using his jerry curled hair and fame American accent to deceive people."

He also compared the Chris Embassy founder to the popular Ponzi scheme, known as MMM.

In his words, "How can a pastor publicly say he can make people rich? That is MMM. He is only enriching his pocket. Just take a look at him, what he's preaching."

Once again, Pastor Oyakhilome has remained quiet.

“2018 is the Year of the Supernatural!” — Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
