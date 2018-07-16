news

On the 14th and 15th of July, 2018, in the SSE Arena in Wembley, London, thousands of leaders, pastors and partners participated in a special conference, organized by the Christ Embassy and the leader of the ministry – Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. The two-day conference was hosted by him and it started at 3PM local time on both days.

Thousands of believers, spiritual leaders, pastors and partners of Believers LoveWorld gathered at the stadium, filling every seat of the venue in Wembley. The guests came from North America, Africa and other places from all over the world. The organization expressed that they were pleased with the attendance because it was on the same weekend as the 2018 World Cup matches. It seemed that believers preferred to spend their time in the presence of the Man of God, rather than keep up with the football trends.

The Leaders and Partners’ Conference in the United Kingdom was just the beginning of the many programs that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Believers LoveWorld have prepared for the second half of this year. The Pastor already declared that 2018 would be “The Year of the Supernatural” and thus, it would be very important for all the believers.

The thousands of partners and leaders who were part of the conference were obviously very excited and impressed by the organization and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s words of inspiration. Some of the pastors who attended also expressed how overwhelmed were they by the dynamic environment in the stadium and the “memorable” participation and ministry of the Man of God in the two-days conference.

Before and during the conference, The Pastor expressed how happy he was and said words of encouragement for more leaders and pastors to join his ministry and the Embassy for future events and conferences.

“We are taking this thing to another whole new level by the power of the Holy Ghost,” he said.

Furthermore, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome said that he came to London for this conference to further spread the word of God with everyone who attended and hoped that he can catapult everyone to “a new pedestal of faith.”

The closed-door event was marked as a success and the Embassy and everyone who participated in the organization of the conference said that it all was made to create “a glorious demonstration of the Spirit of God through teaching, prophecies, miracles would impact leaders and partners in the BLW Ministry, for the greater works to be done.”

Believers are encouraged to obtain information and follow future events of the Embassy by checking the Pastor’s official channels: http://pastorchrisonline.org/

This is a featured post