RCCG, Adeboye: Daddy Freeze, necklace & negative energy

RCCG, Adeboye: Daddy Freeze, necklace & negative energy

If there are one hundred people – respectively – focused directly on solutions against unemployment, hunger, traffic, poor health systems, etc. They will achieve their goal.

If Nigeria has just a hundred people whose sole focus is to provide solution against power outages in Nigeria: nobody, no cabal, nothing can stop them from achieving their goal.

But Nigeria does not have this or anything close. Rather, Nigeria has those who go on social media to prove how smart they are not, by attacking Churches and Pastors.

Government does not give any denominational Church the funding to expand, and if there had ever been support, it is nothing that caused the nation a shortage, or some kind of loss in the scale of massive corruption and wastes going around.

So the notion that Church & Government are married and psychos can blame the Church for the failings for the government is contemptible.

There are lots of businesses and projects everywhere, in these sectors where there are problems, but it is unusual to find those going at the main problem for major solutions.

Everyone is probably afraid, or there’s paucity of ideas to find solutions, or the ideas are mostly a sham, or it is just for the money.

Electricity

There is nothing connecting RCCG to electricity generation or distribution. And there is nothing connecting the Church to what people earn, or spend, or conditions of the living of the poor. Saying the Church should not expand because of underdevelopment is absolute madness.

Nigeria has made sure to cheapen activism, complain about anything the government does, especially those insignificant. Nigeria’s government is not that sophisticated, the businesses too aren’t better off, if there were serious ideas at major problems, the public and private sectors would sit up.

Rather it is to rail, mewl and to take the vow of cowardice – attacking Churches and Pastors. There was a recent social media post by Daddy freeze where an individual wore a necklace with pendent of the picture of Pastor Adeboye of RCCG – and it caused criticism for the Church.

That necklace is likely a rarity and a fake. Their Church makes certain to avoid glorifying their lead Pastor. There are tons of random merchandises sold by those who want to make money, but not approved by the Church or in line with their doctrine. As a fact, some of the major program posters of the Church include descriptive arts – not the picture of the Pastor.

That it is now a case to make against the Church because of a random necklace is totally bonkers. The Church has no connection to national development or the glaring underdevelopment. The Church is for faith, hope and worship.

Church university or any university in Nigeria is supposed to be focused on producing passionate graduates – and geniuses, who will want to do nothing else but solve problems. But NO, the schizophrenic people keep complaining about fees, like there aren’t other cheap or expensive schools in Nigeria, but all low impact.

Haters

All these reprobates have terrible addictions and indulge in several kinds of social activities and spending. Some are stuck in their helplessness and no meaning to life, so they only attack the Church to gain strength. It would have been better for them to keep to those, but adding Church criticism to it gave them madness.

There are even some people who claim to be liberal in thoughts, and are supportive of gays, but they hate the Church. So they defend homosexuality with all their energy but complain about the Church. They want people to be OK with gays, but don’t want people for the Church. They say gays affect nothing, but what does the Church hinder?

Nigeria lacks courageous people – interested in solving the problems Nigeria has. However, there is abundance of cowards on social media, in comments sections and on forums, attacking the Church thinking they are smart. NO! They aren’t. They should instead get tested for insanity.

Written By Nneka Okumazie

Twitter/IG: Okumazie

