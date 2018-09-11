Pulse.ng logo
Is smiling attractive?

The best-looking people may not necessarily be the most attractive. There’s something about the smile (or the lack of it) that could make a difference.

A smiling woman is perceived as attractive. play

(coveralia.com)

Sometimes, I question how attractiveness is, or should be measured.

How is attractiveness measured?

It might be a complex combination of various factors, which also depends on the personal tastes and opinions of different people. However, the first distinguishing feature for me is THE SMILE!

Have you noticed that whenever you give someone a smile, it is almost automatically reciprocated in some sort of “mirroring” effect? Even if it’s a fake one, you’ll get an equally fake one back. Interestingly, Professor Ruth Campbell of University College London believes that a mirror neuron exists in the brain, which influences this action.

So there is something about the smile. Yes, you receive one when you give one. But does it really make you more attractive? The answer is Yes... and No.

Smiling… different for women and men?

Don’t get me wrong; regular smiling is important to have as part of your body language repertoire, even when you don’t feel like it, because it directly influences other people’s attitudes and their response towards you. Trust me, I’ve tried and tested this numerous times.

Is smiling Attractive? play

(Tagg Magazine)

 

But here’s something very interesting! A smiling woman is perceived as attractive, while a smiling man isn’t. And vice versa…..an “unsmiling' woman is perceived as snobbish while an “unsmiling” man may be viewed as confident and mysterious.

Some studies of heterosexual men and women actually demonstrated that women find men less attractive when they smile compared to when they take on “swaggering” or “brooding” poses, and in contrast, men find women more attractive when they smile, and least attractive when they look proud, over-confident or snobbish.

Traditional smiling traits.

Here’s something even more interesting! The results from this study I mentioned actually reflect some very traditional gender traits despite societal and cultural developments through history.  According to Dr. Nancy Henley, a social psychologist at UCLA, unsmiling women are decoded as unhappy and miserable, while unsmiling men are seen as confident and dominant.

Men prefer to go for the “smiling-female” play

(Pinterest)

 

Now here is the trait, the woman has always used her smile as a badge of appeasement. Even from birth! Some studies have shown that from 8 weeks old, baby girls smile far more than baby boys. Women just seem to have this tendency to want to please people.

So in a situation of attraction, this smile is used to appease the man...so an unsmiling male may be seen as someone disapproving and the attraction branches from the curiosity women develop to understand what would grant the man's approval. Women want to be liked!

Now, men prefer to go for the “smiling-female” because it gives the impression that they would be able to make her smile, and this is an ego booster because it is an indication of their ability to please her in many other ways. 

Studies show that women laugh at men they are attracted to and men are attracted to women who laugh at them…. So, it’s kind of a balanced equation.

If you evaluate the people you are attracted to, you may notice some of these "smiling traits". If you haven’t yet, next time you engage in a social environment, take note.

Written by Oyin Egbeyemi

Oyin Egbeyemi is an engineer-turned-consultant-turned-educationist, runner and writer.

Oyin Egbeyemi

Oyin Egbeyemi is a Pulse Blogger Oyin Egbeyemi is a millennial based in Lagos, Nigeria. She is sometimes an introvert, sometimes ambivert and sometimes an extrovert. It depends on her mood, the people she is around and the continuously changing definitions of these personality types these days. She is very much intrigued by human beings and has keen interest in understanding why they do what they do. So you might find her networking quite often, but you would notice that she spends more of her time "people-watching" than interacting. Oyin is passionate about her family and close friends. Apart from writing, she loves reading, travelling and long distance running. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

