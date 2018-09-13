There are many things that are fascinating about the Mission: Impossible franchise.

news

The series started in 1996. It stars Tom Cruise – Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent whose team is compromised by an insidious insider.

Ever since, Hunt is burdened with newer missions. The missions are as scary as they are life-threatening. Somehow, Hunt and his team always rule the day, even if the victory is sometimes as costly as defeat.

In this edition of movie facts, I will be taking you through the fun facts. Hope you have fun going through it.

Fun Facts:

Tom Cruise had some ribs fractures on the set of Mission: Impossible III...

Cruise went ahead pulling off his own stunts and got some ribs fractured when he turned his torso faster than expected.

The team of Mission: Impossible III used False Nuns and Bikini Models as a Decoy Second Unit when the on-looking crowd did not allow them shoot in peace.

The team was shooting in Rome but the crowd would not allow the shooting go on as planned so they set another filming unit farther away from the primary set.

Tom’s rock climbing was done at Dead Horse Point in Utah. Tom was supported with some cables which were eventually digitally erased.

Mission: Impossible 2 heavily rested on the action than the plot. Robert Towne (screenplay) explained how John Woo (director) asked him to script the movie and make it lean more towards the action scenes which he’d enjoy directing.

No film in the Mission: Impossible series has used the same Paramount Pictures’ Logo. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol was the first M: I movie to use paramount’s 100th anniversary logo.

Mission: Impossible 2 was originally 3.5 hours long. The studio frowned at this bizarre length and asked John Woo to peg the final cut at two hours.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol was, as at 2015, Cruise’s highest grossing movie.

Ving Rhames and Tom Cruise have featured in every Mission: Impossible movie. And they are the only actors who have done so in the franchise.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has taken Tom Cruise to the top of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

There are no gunshots fired in the first installment of Mission: Impossible movie.

On Mission: Impossible 6 set, Cruise’s leap from one giant building to another resulted in an ankle injury that temporarily stopped the filming for some weeks.

Neil Soans of Times of India writes: “Fallout is not only (easily) the best pure action movie of summer 2018, it's also the perfect culmination of the Mission: Impossible films thus far.” This critic is not alone in this evaluation.

Mission Impossible – Fallout Budget: $178 million. Mission: Impossible - Fallout Box office:$726.6 million

Written by Omidire Idowu.