ADVERTISEMENT
World food prices decline for 12th consecutive month

News Agency Of Nigeria

In spite of the falling prices, FAO officials have repeatedly warned in recent months that fuel supply issues and other market uncertainties threaten many of the world’s poorest nations.

It said that it was the first time the index had fallen for a full year.

FAO’s broad Food Price Index slipped to 2.1 per cent in March, and it is now down to 20.5 per cent since reaching its all-time peak one year ago after a big surge following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Grains and cereals, the largest component in the index, was down to 5.6 per cent compared to the previous month and down by 18.6 per cent over the last 12 months.

Among the grains and cereals, wheat prices fell the most, dipping 7.1 per cent as exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea assuaged market fears.

Corn prices were 4.6 per cent lower due to strong production in South America, while rice prices were 3.2 per cent lower, due to data from harvest prospects in India, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Prices of vegetable oils were down by 3 per cent in March and a staggering 47.7 per cent compared to March 2022 figures.

Dairy prices, meanwhile, were down by 0.8 per cent, contributing to a decline of 10.7 per cent compared to a year earlier, and meat prices inched 0.8 higher in March but were still down by 5.3 per cent over the last 12 months.

FAO said that the softening demand and adaptations to global supply chains obstacles, such as increased competition between suppliers, were the main factors pushing prices lower over the last year.

The main exception to that trend was sugar prices, which rose by 1.5 per cent in March, reaching their highest level since October 2016.

FAO’s Food Price Index is based on worldwide prices for 23 food commodity categories covering prices for 73 different products compared to a baseline year.

News Agency Of Nigeria

