As a result of Covid-19 and the economic downturn that came with it - particularly the fall in the value of Naira, more Nigerians have gotten into bitcoin and this has seen bitcoin to Naira exchanges blossom, with small scale exchanges making as much as ₦100,000 in profits per week, and the big exchanges making millions of naira.

(Google Trend showing Nigerian’s interest in bitcoin since January 2020)

Despite the high earning potential of this business, running a successful bitcoin to naira exchange is not easy. It requires a lot of cash, a safe and secure transaction system, a website, and a customer support team to manage your customers. Getting and managing all of these is both tough and expensive.

With Bittle, you can get all these and more in just a few clicks. Bittle provides you with a personalized website, manages all the transactions via a safe and secured technology, and provides 24/7 customer support on your behalf. All you do is earn while Bittle does the heavy lifting. What's more? You can set your rates and determine how much you earn.

Bittle has made owning a bitcoin to naira exchange both easy and cost-free. No cash or set-up fees required. All you need to do is visit www.thebittle.com to sign up and you can start making money buying Bitcoins via your personalized bitcoin to naira exchange website.

*This is a featured post.