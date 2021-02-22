Jobs were cut short, and unemployment soared, businesses got shut downed, stock prices fell as shareholders count their losses, the value of bitcoins took a 50% hit at some point, the naira was devalued, oil prices fell to a record decade low, and the National economy wobbled with mounting debts.

What intrigued me most was the continued rise in Ponzi schemes groups, fronting themselves as legit corporations, and organizations, claiming to be the best investment solution for Nigerians in these trying times.

Desperate times they say calls for desperate measures. This will not be the first time that Ponzi scheme groups would invade the nation (remember MMM, and the wonder Banks of the late 2000s?), and it will not be the last either. You see, the biting economic situation as made most Nigerians blind to the risk these Ponzi schemes poses.

Recently, I was told a real life story of a gentleman who just retired, and decided to invest his pension fund in an investment company that claims to be into forex trading, and are prepared to give a 20% return on investment every month, for as long as your money is invested with them. The company folded up after just six months, and with our gentleman's pension fund, N25 million in all.

I do not wish to find you in this situation ever, but why consider this type of investment, when there is a way better investment option? An investment option that was not affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in anyway throughout the last year.

Real estate investment is the investment l advise investors to seriously consider they go into this new year. I will be giving you reasons on why you should invest in real estate this year.

INVESTING IN REAL ESTATE IS ABOUT THE SAFEST AND SECURED TYPE OF INVESTMENT YOU CAN GET

In spite of the recession we have just been through, despite the effect the Covid-19 pandemic as had on our economy, the value of lands/properties hasn't stopped, but continue to increase. I seriously don't know many investments that comes close in terms of safety and security.

When you consider the risk, and returns linked with buying a property, and compare them with those for buying shares, you would realize that acquiring a property is the better option.

Though with shares, you can get a quicker return on investment, with a tendency for your capital to grow faster but, and this is a big but. You can lose your money just as fast. A capital accumulation growth of one year, can be wiped out within a week with shares investment. This is to show you just how huge the risks are.

You don't have to worry about such risk with real estate investment. Though the growth is not as quick as with shares, you don't have to worry about losing your money overnight. Hence investing in real estate is a stable, safe and secured investment to grow your revenue overtime.

WITH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT YOU GET PASSIVE INCOME

The number one reason why most investors invest is to generate passive income. They wish to have more time to pursue other activities they feel are important to them. They wish for money to work for them, and not the other way round (they slaving for money), they wish to get out of the "rat race".

What better way to achieve all these than with real estate investment? As a property investor, you can generate revenue from the rents of your properties. Your properties earns for you while you sleep, without working round the clock, or taking unnecessary risks.

YOU CAN RETIRE WITH YOUR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT

I have written extensively on this previously. Planning on retirement with real estate investment in mind, his definitely one of the best business decisions you will ever make.

This is so, because overtime your property value keeps increasing, and so does your net worth. After a period of years, you can literally live off your real estate investment.

My friend's father was gifted a piece of land in a choice area of Ikeja, Lagos, when he was born. The value of the land at the time was about 565 naira. Presently the property is worth hundreds of millions. Need I say more?

YOU ARE JUST A STEP AWAY FROM YOUR FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT.

You don’t need to have a PhD in real estate management, or some specialized skill or knowledge to begin your real estate career. As a matter of fact, it is just as simple as knowing a trusted realtor to guide you in your journey. This might surprise you, but a lot of Nigerian real estate investors did not intentionally start out to become property investors.

They were just interested in buying a land, and building their homes, simple as that. The afterthought came about when they realized how fast the value of their homes kept increasing at, and with just a simple calculation, how much of a goldmine the real estate industry was. Then many decided to take a leap of faith, and become real estate investors in the real estate industry.

A lot of Nigerians still don't know how lucrative the real estate industry can be, so they don't invest, and don't realize they can generate passive income of between 30-100% within a year. Like I keep on saying, you don't have to be a billionaire to kick start your real estate career. With a budget of N1 million, and proper guidance from us, you are good to go.

