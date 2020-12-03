It is a professional and completely discreet way of reaching out to someone, even if you do not know the recipient personally. Of course, when trying to mail someone you do know, you first have to get their address.

And that is where an email finder comes in. A tool like this is software that can pull literally anyone's email online.

Often, the functionally does not stop here because some tools can also pull people's phone numbers, links to social media accounts, and do a reverse email lookup. Let's take a look at all the benefits of using an email finder for business and list top products in the market.

Email finder benefits

Indispensable in recruiting and marketing campaigns

Both recruiting and marketing campaigns rely on emails. Often, these emails have to be sent in bulk. Professional email finders support bulk search by a variety of different criteria, so recruiters and marketers alike can compile carefully targeted lists of contacts, making the most of their promo materials. For email marketing, this approach is often less time-consuming than collecting all prospects' emails via subscription forms.

In recruiting, professional email finding software can also help target passive candidates. So, instead of looking up suitable applicants in bulk, it is possible to find several people's emails that could become the best fit for a new job opening.

Useful for business outreach and link building

Reaching out to bloggers, influencers, and webmasters is an integral part of promoting your websites and building links. Email finders significantly simplify this process, allowing marketers to quickly find relevant contact details and keep track of their correspondence. Professional software will not only give you contact details you are looking for. It will also help you keep a follow-up schedule and may even ensure team access to the same data. In a robust digital environment, this perk will always come in handy.

Versatile functionality adjusting to different workflows

On the whole, top email finders today are very versatile, especially in recruiting. For example, when one needs to fill in a specific position, recruiters can search for a project coordinator job description directly in the software database. Or, they can browse LinkedIn and extract any contact details they need using a handy browser extension. Most tools today easily support both. Coupled with team access to the same workflow and data, software like this is simply essential for recruiting teams of all sizes.

Top email finders today

SingalHire

SignalHire is one of the top tools for recruiters and email marketers. This database has over 400 million professional contacts and a handy browser extension compatible with Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. It ensures a 95% accuracy rate, provides you with a comprehensive list of emails, phone numbers, and links to social media accounts.

The tool supports bulk search and team access, can export any email lists into CSV files, and presupposes searching for people by various criteria, such as industry, skillset, employment history, etc. All new users are entitled to five free searches, after which they should invest in a paid subscription. The processing plans are quite reasonable and definitely worth it in the long run.

Headreach

This tool is very similar to SignalHire, but with just one downside — no browser extension. So, recruiters and markets will have to perform all searches via an internal database. On the whole, such an approach makes sense when compiling bulk email lists. However, no LinkedIn-integrated plugin makes searching for passive candidates somewhat challenging. This tool also runs on paid subscriptions.

Snov.io

Another tool that can help automate recruiting and marketing processes because of its versatile functionality. Similar to SignalHire, it can work with LinkedIn or a separate database of contacts. Snov.io supports both bulk and individual search by various criteria — from a person's name to unique company domains. It has already gained a solid reputation in the market and is worth checking out.

Hunter

Hunter searches for email addresses based on a unique company mail client and exports all data into neat Google sheets. Its accuracy rate is quite impressive even despite its rather limited functionality (compared to more sophisticated software we've mentioned above). Once again, Hunter runs on paid subscriptions, but its pricing plans are flexible and are often worth it.

Finally, do not forget that there are even less advanced tools that usually cost less. As a rule, simpler software will only look for emails and will not be compatible with LinkedIn and other social media networks. Most simpler tools like SellHack, Voila Norbert, and FindThat will not have a bulk search either. However, their affordability makes them worth checking out if you are only looking for email addresses and nothing else.

