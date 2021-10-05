'We're sorry,' Facebook apologises as crashed apps are restored

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all suffered outage in Nigeria and across the world, frustrating billions of users.

The company offered an apology in a brief statement released after the services were restored just close to midnight in Nigeria.

"To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry.

"We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now," Facebook said on Twitter.

No official reason has been given for the disruption, but Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, lost more than $6 billion in personal wealth in just a matter of hours.

A report by Bloomberg said a selloff sent Facebook's stock down 4.9%, in addition to a 15% drop two weeks ago.