RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

'We're sorry,' Facebook apologises as crashed apps are restored

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram were all restored just close to midnight in Nigeria.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has apologised to its billions of customers after it restored three of its social media services that crashed for hours on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Recommended articles

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all suffered outage in Nigeria and across the world, frustrating billions of users.

The company offered an apology in a brief statement released after the services were restored just close to midnight in Nigeria.

"To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry.

"We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now," Facebook said on Twitter.

No official reason has been given for the disruption, but Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, lost more than $6 billion in personal wealth in just a matter of hours.

A report by Bloomberg said a selloff sent Facebook's stock down 4.9%, in addition to a 15% drop two weeks ago.

Zuckerberg's net worth dropped to $121.6 billion, making his the fifth richest person in the world at the time of reporting.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We're sorry,' Facebook apologises as crashed apps are restored

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Millions stranded as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crash

31.7% of Nigerian youths lack access to bank loans for businesses

Where to invest money for good returns in Nigeria?

OPEC hinges attainment of global 6.9mbpd refining capacity addition on Dangote Refinery

CBN postpones e-Naira launch

Buhari tells security agencies to deal with food items hoarders, middlemen

Bola Atta shines again, emerges Outstanding Corporate Communications ‘Personality of the Decade’

Trending

Lawmaker Obanikoro wants domiciliary accounts of Nigerians shut down to save Naira

House of Representatives member, Babajide Obanikoro (right) wants the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (left), to protect the naira's value

Experts caution CBN ahead of eNaira launch

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele

FSI, NACOS host hackathon, seek tech solutions for Nigerians

FSI, NACOS host hackathon, seek tech solutions for Nigerians

World Bank okays Nigeria’s $750m economic programme

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed [Twitter/@ZShamsuna]