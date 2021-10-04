RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

Zuckerberg is now fifth richest person in the world with net worth valued at $121.6 billion.

Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has lost more than $6 billion in personal wealth following the crash of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, according to Bloomberg.

All three social media services, owned by Facebook, suffered outage around evening in Nigeria and across the world on Monday, October 4, 2021.

A report by Bloomberg said a selloff sent Facebook's stock down 4.9%, in addition to a 15% drop two weeks ago.

Zuckerberg's net worth is now valued at $121.6 billion, putting him as the sixth richest person in the world.

Facebook took to Twitter moments after the crash to say it was aware of the outage.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," the company tweeted.

No official reason has been given for the disruption.

