Wakanow collaborates with Dana Airlines as a strategic distribution partner to provide real time access for Flight bookings

Pulse Nigeria

In his speech at the commencement of this partnership, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow, said, “Wakanow is expected to bring in another differentiator to the Nigerian travel industry as we begin this collaboration with Dana Airlines. With this partnership, we are poised to change the face of domestic travel for Nigerian travellers and other tourists from across the world. We would bring our topnotch expertise to bear so that this collaboration will be a case study across the aviation industry.”

Pulse Nigeria

According to him, “The aviation industry is undergoing changes that will delight travelers and will bring a boost to the quality of service provided to the travellers. With Wakanow, Nigerians will continue to have bespoke services and superior customer experience across all our touchpoints for Dana Airlines.”

Pulse Nigeria

In her words, the Chief Commercial Officer of Wakanow, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay said, “This integration with DANA Airlines will unlock an expanded domestic inventory selection for our customers making Wakanow the one stop shop for domestic travel bookings in Nigeria. Our expertise in the travel industry will be brought to the fore in exceeding customers’ experience with Dana Airlines bookings. She noted, “Our workforce is ready to support Dana Airlines in surpassing customers’ expectations.”

Pulse Nigeria

According to the DCEO of Dana Air, Sukhjinder Mann, Dana Air is a leading brand in the aviation industry and we are committed to partnerships that will be beneficial not just to the industry but to our teeming guests.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Our collaboration with Wakanow is to create seamless, real-time booking options for our guests across the world and there are a lot of these partnerships in the works as part of efforts to continue to exceed the flying aspirations of our guests with improved customer experience.''

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Wakanow has become renowned for her support to local and international airlines and enhancing the Nigerian aviation industry with distinct products and services. The travel tech company is built to cater to all the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings for Nigerian travellers. As an indigenous African travel industry leader, Wakanow was a part of the 10th Aviation Stakeholders Convention that took place in Nairobi, Kenya recently.

About Wakanow.com

Wakanow is Africa’s foremost travel tech agency and offers the best travel deals and experiences. Wakanow is built to cater for all of the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings.

Wakanow’s central focus is its customers and every product and package is created with that at the forefront. With an increasing presence across Africa, Wakanow is poised to ensure that Africans have the best travel experiences and also be at the forefront of showcasing the African beauty, heritage and culture to the rest of the world.

You can access and book amazing flight deals by visiting www.wakanow.com

About Dana Airlines

The Dana Airlines Limited operating as Dana Air is a fully private sector-owned carrier. The airline commenced flight operations on 10 November 2008 and has since its inauguration progressively developed a route network bringing convenience and choice to the flying public.

Committed to improving the well-being of customers in all product offerings, Dana Air is focused on bringing to Nigerians, an aviation service that combines the best elements of legacy carriers – world-class safety and quality on-board services coupled with the latest technology (online services) and operational efficiency of new-age carriers.

With superior performance, service, and creativity, Dana Air is uncompromising in its commitment to excellence and safety as it is currently the only Nigerian carrier to have successfully undergone an operational audit conducted by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority Flight Safety Group in partnership with their foreign counterparts.

Dana Air is resolute in adhering to globally recognized safety standards and it is consistently reviewing its products and services to offer better solutions aimed at passengers’ comfort, safety as well as striving to build long-lasting relationships.

From its hub at the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal 2 (MMA2), Dana Air is one of Nigeria's leading airline with a varied fleet of 9 aircraft and daily flights from LAGOS to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Enugu.

In addition to the scheduled flight operations, Dana Air also offers Executive Charter Services

For more information about Dana Airlines, please visit https://flydanaair.com/

---