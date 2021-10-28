Upgraded eNaira app back on Google Play Store with improved 2.2/5 rating

The eNaira Speed Wallet app had been downloaded over 100,000 times by Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 48 hours after the digital currency was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Before it disappeared late on Wednesday, the app was dogged by a low 2/5 rating and overwhelmingly terrible reviews from users who faced numerous troubles with the registration process.

Without an official explanation for the removal, the app returned to the store for Android users on Thursday afternoon.

It noticeably returned to an improved 2.2/5 rating from over 3,100 reviewers, as of the time of this report.

Pulse Nigeria

Some of the most recent 1/5 reviewers still complained about the same registration issues, but other 5/5 reviewers claimed an upgrade of the app was working well and slammed those complaining.

"Best app so far. Haters can hug the nearest transformer," a 5/5 reviewer, Bashir Waziri, commented.

In a response to a 1/5 reviewer complaining about registration issues, the CBN account noted that registration issues 'has been sorted out'.

Pulse Nigeria