United Nigeria Airlines partners with Wakanow to deliver best-in-class booking experience to customers

Speaking during a courtesy visit to United Nigeria, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji, CEO of Wakanow, said, “We are excited to commence this partnership with United Nigeria. With the support of Wakanow, the airline will concentrate on her core mandate which is moving travelers across the country while we will ensure that travelers have the best-in-class booking experience.”

“We have promised our customers that we are the best plug for their local and international travels. We will continue to deliver on this promise and with this partnership, we have gone a step further to delight African travelers,” he added.

Also commenting during the visit, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay, CCO of Wakanow, noted that with this integration, Nigerians should be rest assured of a seamless booking experience for domestic flights with United Nigeria. Our expertise as an innovative travel tech company is a great value addition to the airline which will be leveraged extensively as we deepen our partnership. She said, “we will be upping the ante of the booking experience of United Nigeria airlines as a partner”.

High Chief Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman and CEO said, “United Nigeria is glad to have Wakanow as a partner to provide this bespoke service to us in delivering best-in-class booking services. We are sure that their support for United Nigeria will aid our growth and overall success in the aviation industry.”

Mazi Osita Okonkwo, ED/COO of United Nigeria, explained that as the airline continues to evolve and take on more destinations, the potential of the tourism sector of Nigeria will all be better known. According to him, “Wakanow has demonstrated leadership in the travel industry, and we are sure that this will impact on our airline as well and provide the travelling public access to not only its booking platform but also other services. It will complement United Nigeria’s objective of uniting cities, cultures, businesses, friends and associates through delivery of safe and exceptional flight experiences to its customers.”

About Wakanow.com

Wakanow is Africa’s foremost travel tech agency and offers the best travel deals and experiences. Wakanow is built to cater for all of the travel needs of travel enthusiasts from flights, hotels, holiday experiences, visa processing, COVID-19 tests, among other offerings.

Wakanow’s central focus is its customers and every product and package is created with that at the forefront. With an increasing presence across Africa, Wakanow is poised to ensure that Africans have the best travel experiences and be at the forefront of showcasing the African beauty, heritage and culture to the rest of the world.

In recent times, Wakanow has revolutionized the travel industry in Nigeria with new products and service offering. The company launched their travel loyalty program Wakapoints which United Nigeria customers will now earn with every booking on Wakanow.

You can access and book amazing flight deals by visiting www.wakanow.com.

About United Nigeria

United Nigeria Airlines was established in 2020 and received its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) in February 2021 to operate commercial air services.

The airline has its operational base at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu,— the capital of Enugu State in Nigeria and subbase at Mma2 Lagos. United Nigeria Airlines’ first commenced operations on February 12th 2021, with its inaugural flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (Ikeja, in Lagos State) to Akanu Ibiam International Airport (Enugu, Enugu State).

United Nigeria Airlines is currently operating regular daily flights between Nine Nigerian cities: Abuja, Asaba, Enugu, Port-Harcourt, Owerri, Osubi (Warri), Yenegoa, Umueri (Anambra) and Lagos. Other destinations will follow soon.

For further details visit www.flyunitednigeria.com

