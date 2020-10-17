On August 7, 2020, Jack Dorsey, an American billionaire and founder of social media platform, Twitter as well as payment processing company, Square spoke with New York Times podcast, 'The Daily.'

During the episode, he openly discussed the mistakes he and his co-founders made while creating Twitter and how some of those mistakes have now made Twitter a hotbed for bullying and abuse of power. However, he did note that sometimes founders create platforms for certain things, but people use them differently.

The moment of the podcast was when he discusses Twitter's fight against the spread of fake news or sensitive messages. Over the weekend, Jack Dorsey and Twitter were under fire for trying to control a New York Post article about Hunter Biden.

During the podcast, Dorsey notes that Twitter now combats fake news by making sure people have actually opened the article they retweet. You can listen to that episode HERE.