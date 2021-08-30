Top 5 short let apartments in Nigeria

This data has shown a massive increase in the acceptance and utilisation of short let homes as compared to conventional hotels by Nigerians who desire quality service at every time.

Significantly, there has been a spike in short let rentals and for anyone who desires luxury away from the confines of their home, here are five of the best short let apartments in Nigeria to choose from.

Nestled in the upscale end of the popular Victoria Island, Lagos, 1677 Mayfair Apartments is the definition of luxury and comfort for anyone who desires a special treat. The 1677 Mayfair Apartments offer serviced and fully furnished luxury short and extended stay accommodations with premium hotel facilities and services. The facility is perfect accommodation for families, business, corporate groups, expat stays, holidays and relocation.

Created for discerning travelers who desires privacy and the very best of services, the 1677 Mayfair Apartments has spacious apartments providing visitors an experience of a lifetime.

These very magnificent and contemporary fully serviced apartments in Victoria Island consists of 10 apartment units, eight 3-bedroom apartments, and two 2-bedroom penthouses, all with modern furnishings. The 1677 Mayfair Apartments was built on a strong foundation inspired by colonial architectural design for expatriates and now redesigned to meet the needs of today’s modern finishing for Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

The 1677 Mayfair Apartments is no different from living in central London's rated 5-star apartments, offering proximity to the best bars, restaurants and night clubs Lagos Island has to offer.

Located in the posh Lekki end of Lagos State, Lifestyle 18 is poised to take over the face of the hospitality arena. The facility is a block of short-let apartments, equipped with 18 tastefully furnished living quarters of 1-and-2-bedroom apartments.

LS 18 has a rooftop lounge (outdoor and indoor) with an all-white décor of the outdoor space designed to you the feel of pure bliss and ecstasy.

One also has a picturesque view of the skyline, as well as an exciting view of part of the Lagos metropolis from this spot. The night view is simply breathtaking.

The facility also offers a a wide range of fantastic skin care and dermatological solutions from fully qualified and experienced beauty therapists.

The Shortlethomes located in the stylish ends of Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi and Victoria Island, Lagos, is one of the most sought after fully serviced short-let apartment in the axis. The facilities are perfectly built for travelers and Nigerians who desire a luxury home away from home, with convenience and comfort in mind.

Shortlethomes offers carefully curated and specially designed apartments different from the conventional hotels with the visitor in mind. The apartment has spacious 4-bedroom apartment perfectly suited for a staycation, short letting, getaways with families or a group of friends.

The Shortlethomes facilities comes with 24/7 electricity, adequate security, super-fast Wi-Fi, 4 bedrooms complete with ensuite showers for each room, a 65 inch TV in the living room, diner with a super base Wi-Fi speaker, a smart TV in each bedroom, an air hockey table in the 'chillaxation' room and other luxury amenities.

FootPrint Apartments, Lekki

The FootPrint Apartments consists of 80 furnished and well-appointed serviced two and one-bedroom short let apartments in a serene and access-controlled location on Admiralty way in Lekki, Lagos.

The facility offers fully serviced and furnished apartments for your comfort with 24-hour guaranteed electricity and ample parking spaces.

The FootPrint apartments has fully serviced 2 bedroom short let apartments with a sitting room and two ensuite rooms with a Queen size bed in room 1 and a King Size bed in room 2. All rooms in the short stay apartments are airconditioned with a fully furnished kitchen, a smart TV, and a washing machine.

Visitors and users of this place are assured of a clean, well-maintained, clutter-free rooms that meet standards.

Jonathan’s Place

Jonathan’s place is one of the finest contemporary-styled short let apartments in Lekki phase 1. This 3-bedroom home is not only tastefully furnished; it is fitted with all amenities that will put your mind at rest and allow you to enjoy the time of your life throughout your stay.

Situated in a secure neighbourhood in Lekki Phase 1 and in proximity to major landmarks and attractions, Jonathan’s Place has all the amenities required to live a ‘normal home life’ even though you are not at home.

All rooms come with split ACs and TVs with a cable subscription, parking space is available, laundry service, and even a chef on demand.